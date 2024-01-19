Conservative Group Plans 8 Stop Tour to Register Arizona Voters with Scott Presler to Take State Back from Democrats

Spread the love

In a recent announcement, conservative grassroots organization EZAZ, led by the dynamic Merissa Hamilton, revealed an exciting eight-stop tour aimed at registering Arizonans for the crucial 2024 election. This electrifying tour will feature none other than Republican voter registration activist Scott Presler, a passionate advocate for the cause. The tour is set to take place from January 23 through January 25 and is already generating buzz in the Grand Canyon State.

Presler, speaking exclusively to The Arizona Sun Times, expressed his enthusiasm for returning to Arizona, a state he considers a “must-win” for Republicans in the upcoming November election.

Merissa Hamilton wasted no time in spreading the word about this pivotal event, utilizing X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate details about the tour’s eight stops. These stops include Phoenix, Sun City, Tempe, Maricopa, Tucson, Payson, Prescott Valley, and Lake Havasu City, ensuring that Arizonans from various regions have the opportunity to participate.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Visit MyPillow.com and use promo code COUCH and Save Big!

Hamilton, in her promotional efforts, highlighted Presler’s remarkable track record of helping flip counties across the nation through voter registration efforts. Now, he is bringing his expertise to Arizona with a mission to empower the state’s residents to safeguard their values.

The EZAZ website also provides an option for those unable to attend in person to participate in the “Pie, Principles, and Policy” event scheduled with Presler on January 23 in Phoenix through online access.

Beyond voter registration, the tour will offer conservative activists invaluable insights into best practices for reaching voters and effectively assisting them in updating their voter registration or registering for the first time.

Save $200 off with a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply at PrepareWithMatt.com

The urgency of the matter is not lost on the organizers, as they recognize the need to mobilize now to ensure that Independent voters can update their party preference in time for the Presidential Preference election in March. Presler emphasized this point, stating, “You MUST be registered as a Republican in order to vote for a Republican in the PPE.”

❤️@ScottPresler IS COMING TO AZ FOR AN 8-STOP VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING TOUR Jan 23-25



Scott Presler has helped flip counties nationwide with voter registration, and now he's coming to Arizona to empower us to save our state.



👉https://t.co/T0JME4ve9T to RSVP.… pic.twitter.com/tKEDEO7vhb — Merissa Hamilton 🗳 ⛽ 🗽🔥 (@merissahamilton) January 16, 2024

It’s important to note that the EZAZ tour with Scott Presler comes at a time when the number of registered Independent voters in Arizona has surpassed both Republicans and Democrats. This development means that a significant portion of voters may be unable to cast their votes for Republican or Democratic candidates during the state’s primary elections.

Have all of your Conspiracy Theories Came True? Get the New PHD in Conspiracy Theories T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

While Independent voters in Arizona can request a ballot for most primary elections, they are explicitly prohibited from participating in the government-run Presidential Preference Election, which holds the key to determining presidential primary winners in the state.

Last year, EZAZ joined forces with AmericaPack, another grassroots organization in Arizona, with a shared goal of “flipping Arizona solid red” in the 2024 election. Merissa Hamilton, at a March 2023 event, expressed her hope that this partnership would help build the necessary infrastructure to ensure greater involvement in future election cycles, bringing in fresh faces and voices to shape the state’s political landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...