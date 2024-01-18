WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz Endorses Donald Trump for President of the United States (Video Inside)

Spread the love

One of the best conservative Senators in America, Ted Crus (R-Texas) has joined the list of the high level elected officials who are endorsing former President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.

Cruz, who campaigned against Trump in 2016, has aligned with the former President on many occasions, and has now fully put his support behind the 45th President to become the 47th President.

“I believe this race is over. I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States.”

Visit PrepareWithMatt.com and save $200 off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply Today!

Cruz went on Hannity to endorse Trump fully. With the video below.

WATCH:

Nothing goest better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

🚨TED CRUZ ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT:



“I believe this race is over. I am

proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States.”pic.twitter.com/iGplWUaiRY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...