Vivek Ramaswamy Ends Presidential Campaign and Joins Team Trump on Campaign Trail

A massive victory in Iowa on Monday night for President Trump yielded not only the biggest win in the history of the Iowa Caucuses, but it also yielded President Trump’s MAGA and America First movement gaining a massive and powerful ally, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy suspended his presidential campaign after garnering around 8% of the vote in Iowa, and immediately endorsed President Donald J. Trump.

Not only that, but Vivek is already on the campaign trail with the former President, putting yet another powerful ally in the pocket of Donald J. Trump.

Vivek discussed opposing a Central Bank Digital Currency with Donald Trump that the federal government is pushing to control Americans.

Last night, President Trump said he would never allow the creation of CBDC’s which is a huge benefit for those that are tired of the American government robbing them blind.

As our good friend ALX points out, this is just another example of how Trump is receptive to good ideas and is willing to put them into action.

Last night, Vivek said he discussed opposing a Central Bank Digital Currency with Donald Trump.



Tonight Trump announced he would never allow the creation of CBDCs



Perfect example of how Trump is receptive to good ideas and is willing to put them into action.

