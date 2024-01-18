SEAL Team Five Member Clark Impastato Joins Pollack and Couch to Discuss Two Missing Navy SEALs in Middle East (Video Inside)

Spread the love

In a terrific interview on Wednesday nights ‘Pollack and Couch Show’ Navy SEAL Clark Impastato join the guys to discuss the two missing Navy SEALs in the Middle East.

The Pentagon and The White House refuse to comment on the missing SEALs, and it’s been a blow to the military and SEAL community, and disgusting business as usual tactic from the Biden Regime of not caring about our men and women in uniform.

U.S. Navy SEAL Team 5 Operator Clark Impastato joined the show, and it was one you do not want to miss. Clark was a phenomenal guest, and dropped a plethora of knowledge. In fact both Couch and Pollack said they felt they were just watching their own show it was so good, and it was!

“I assume the Navy deployed all of their assets to try to find these guys, but once you go overboard it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

“I don’t know the details, but if you have somebody that goes into the water, that goes overboard, that’s a problem.”

“Ideally, that would be the goal, so that’s why you would do it at night, blacked out, because as soon as your compromised visually it’s on.”

Listen to the full show below:

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use Promo Code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

The Pollack and Couch Show LIVE 1-17-24 https://t.co/rnC7naB5U9 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 18, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...