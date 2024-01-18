Donald Trump Jr Says He Likes Vivek Ramaswamy for Fathers VP Pick or as Another Title That Sounds Awesome! (Details Inside)
Donald Trump Jr took to the airwaves on his TRIGGERED program and said he likes the thought of former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as his father’s VP Pick.
His chat was flooded with Vivek for Vice President comments on his Rumble channel after his interview with Ramaswamy.
But he had another name that someone coined for Vivek if he wasn’t Trump’s VP pick, and Don Jr absolutely loved it.
What was that title you might ask?
The “Blow Sh*t Up Czar.”
We love it, how about you? Check out the video below.
WATCH: