A DeSantis Campaign Post-Mortem

by Eric Matheny

Let me preface by stating that I like Ron DeSantis. I live in Florida and he’s been a good governor. I would’ve gladly supported him had he ran in 2028, or had he run in 2024 provided Trump had opted not to run.

His campaign failed for many reasons. It’s not because he’s a RINO or a globalist or any of those. He’s a principled conservative, and when he dedicates himself to the task at hand – such as running the State of Florida – he’s a competent and results-driven leader.

He’s not flashy or boastful. He doesn’t walk into a room and command a raucous applause or blow doors off their hinges as he struts down a hallway.

He’s quiet, he’s smart, and he’s reliable.

However – from an ideological perspective – DeSantis is MAGA. He embodies all of the policy positions that Donald Trump made famous when he came down the golden elevator in the summer of 2015.

In fact, it was Trump who endorsed DeSantis, and effectively put him on the map (mind you, at the time DeSantis was losing his gubernatorial primary).

DeSantis fully recognized that he and Trump were of the same ideological ilk, in fact using it (some may say “exploiting”) to win his 2018 Florida governor’s race.

Remember the campaign commercial where he had his infant son building a wall with cardboard bricks?

DeSantis won because Trump’s brand of conservatism had taken hold. Americans of all walks of life – – be they lifelong Republicans; independents; disaffected Obama Democrats; or political neophytes – – were embracing the ideals of America First.

The MAGA Army!

Trump the general. DeSantis the promising young lieutenant.

Trump conservatives welcomed Ron DeSantis into the fold. He was one of them. Not a neocon, not an establishment Jeb Bush type or a Warhawk. But a good salt of the earth conservative who believed that American leaders should put the needs and interests of Americans first.

A welcome change from a government that has spent the last four decades selling the American dream to China.

When Covid hit, Ron DeSantis went from a local political star to a household name. His leadership during Covid was second to none.

Now before I gild the lily too much, let’s have a little perspective here.

Nobody – not Trump, not DeSantis, not the dang ole Easter Bunny – got it right when it came to Covid.

Florida did experience mask mandates and lockdowns and all the ritualistic nonsense of the Covid cult. It was just for a much shorter period of time than most of the country. DeSantis got it right earlier on than other governors.

But like being on a desert island, starving, and somebody hands you a box of crackers; you will consider the most paltry taste of basic freedom to be the best meal you’ve ever had, and the person who provided it, the most altruistic and blessed soul the world has ever known.

So yes, while DeSantis did do a good job during Covid, the basis for comparison was pretty low.

Nevertheless, he defeated former Florida governor Charlie Crist – a Democrat turncoat – in what can only be described as a bloodbath. A 20 point victory. The Floridians had spoken.

That being said, DeSantis was still firmly entrenched in the MAGA camp, and had been seen as the heir apparent to Trump, possibly even his VP. In any event, Trump, the torchbearer, and DeSantis was ready and willing to carry the torch.

What nobody wanted to see, was a conservative custody battle with two popular, ideologically aligned figures, waging war against each other to split a unified base.

That was DeSantis’s first – and most devastating – miscalculation.

You do not, under any circumstances, bite the hand that feeds you.

DeSantis is smart, but I guess being called “The Freedom Governor” a few thousand times on Fox News clouded his better judgment.

DeSantis knew, or should’ve known, that Donald Trump has a firm hold on a significant percentage of all conservative voters. These are the diehards. The unconditional devotees. The guys with the lawn signs and the boat flags and closets full of Trump gear.

Under no circumstances, would DeSantis, or anyone else for that matter, ever pry these loyalists away.

DeSantis failed to comprehend that while he could potentially draw some away from Trump who had tired of him (and look, Trump’s got age, indictments, covid accountability issues to contend with) it would never be enough to beat him.

And you all know the saying – if you take a shot at the King; you’d better not miss.

Creating infighting and dissension aside, DeSantis assembled a horrific campaign team. Historically bad. The stuff that political science students will be studying decades from now.

He took his Tallahassee team and tried to apply them to the national stage. From the glitchy and unprofessional launch during a Twitter Spaces event to the continuous resets and personnel problems, it was clear that he did not have anybody who knew how to properly run a national campaign, nor had the experience to navigate the waters.

Now let’s talk charisma, and showmanship.

DeSantis fans will argue that such qualities are meaningless and our attributable only to a reality star like Donald Trump. But in the age of media, those qualities are invaluable, Bill Clinton had it. So did Obama.

And lest we forget the famous JFK/Nixon debate where Nixon ran circles around Kennedy on the radio but got his rear end handed to him on television. Same debate, just different forms of media.

You don’t have to be a gregarious used car salesman, but you do need to have an ability to relate to people, to inspire confidence, and above all things…get people to like you.

The overwhelming majority of Americans are not on social media, and do not have their fingers on the pulse of national politics. They may not be privy to every policy position or the goings-on of Washington, D.C.

They put a higher emphasis on likability. The old – who would I rather sit down and have a beer with? (Except if it’s Trump it’s a Diet Coke).

DeSantis does not possess these qualities. That is not his fault. I firmly believe that confidence, charisma, and the ability to relate to people are God-given. The type of talent that experienced coaches will say cannot be taught.

What’s worse, is that rather than embracing his status as an introvert – his handlers forced him out into the political world with the gall of a pathological stage mother. Dragging him, kicking and screaming, into a world of handshakes and photos and mindless small talk and serving corn dogs at state fairs. The election-year rituals that make people say – Gee, I kinda like that guy. He’s not so different from me.

The problem is, it was glaringly apparent that Ron DeSantis wanted nothing to do with this.

From the awkward laughter to the creepy smiles, it was obvious that he doesn’t particularly like being around people (which becomes a big issue when you’re applying for a job serving the needs of 350 million of them).

While some may argue that smiles and laughter and awkward gestures and noises are insignificant, they certainly are not.

Don’t believe me? Ask Howard Dean.

The other factor that DeSantis simply could not contend with was the sheer gladiatorial brutality of Trump’s online surrogates. The Digital Army, to quote the great General Michael Flynn.

Memes – the political cartoons of our day – cannot be understated. Short, effective and visual. Like Thomas Nast’s renderings in an antebellum newspaper, these images have power. And they shape opinions.

Simply put, Trump supporters are just better at this particular art form. And while they may be nasty and brutish at times, this is the bloodsport that is American politics, and no prisoners will be taken. And no holds are barred.

Whether it’s capitalizing on DeSantis‘s uncomfortable social interactions; his height (he’s not that short but boy did those videos convince you otherwise); or his debatable hygiene (he should really use a tissue), these brief yet effective videos and images turned a somewhat aloof man of average height with a tendency to wipe his nose with his hand into an autistic sloppy midget. That is power.

Let’s talk primary strategy. DeSantis chose to go all in on Iowa, famously visiting all 99 counties. He believed that if he won Iowa, the momentum would be enough to change the game.

Bold. But misguided.

The problem is, this level of shortsighted dedication required a popular governor to put his job (you know, the one that Floridians elected him to do) on the back burner.

Florida became the tired housewife who never quite lost the baby weight, while Iowa was the svelte young blonde.

Picture that meme of the couple walking and the man turning his head to look at a prettier woman while the girlfriend stares on in shock.

With a looming homeowners insurance crisis with premium spiking and insurers fleeing the state, many Floridians felt abandoned.

They wanted their governor back. The good governor, the one we voted for overwhelmingly to serve the full four-year term.

Yes, I fully understand that Ron DeSantis is not the first sitting governor to run for president of the United States.

However, I’m sure many people have gone over Niagara Falls in a barrel before. Doesn’t mean it’s a wise decision.

Being governor of a state of 20 million is not a side hustle.

But for all intents and purposes, his 2024 hopes are over. He went all-in on Iowa, he lost the bet, and there is no contingency plan.

In sum, Ron DeSantis is young and has (perhaps had, that has yet to be seen) a promising political future. Is he presidential material? After this campaign in which we really got to know him – I don’t know. Perhaps he’ll make a great AG or cabinet member. Will he run in 2028?

Assuming we still have a country, I imagine he would.

Eric Matheny is an attorney and podcaster. Follow him on X and Truth Social at @ericmmatheny.

