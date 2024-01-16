LANDSLIDE! President Trump Wins Iowa With Historic Victory Margin

Spread the love

That didn’t take long, but within the first few minutes of results coming in, President Donald J. Trump wins the Iowa Caucuses by a landslide margin.

At the publication of this article, the former President was trending well over 51% with Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley both 30 points behind each and duking it out for second place in Iowa.

President Trump with a historic victory and the largest margin in the history of the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use Promo Code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second place with 21.2%, 30% behind the former President. Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N Nikki Haley came in third place with 19.1%.

Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy who has never ran for office came in with 7.7%, and as President Trump stated, not bad for a guy who’s never done this before. Ramaswamy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump late Monday night in Iowa.

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump WINS Iowa Caucus in Landslide Victory! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 16, 2024

Trump’s 2020 CMO Kaelan Dorr took a hilarious shot at former Trump lover turned DeSantis lover Bill Mitchell with this beautiful tweet.

Save $200 off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply at PrepareWithMatt.com

DeSantis supporting Tomi Lahren also said it’s time for Republicans to get behind President Trump.

DeSantis supporting Tomi Lahren says it’s time for Republicans to “galvanize behind President Trump” pic.twitter.com/YBoQFHgDRd — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 16, 2024

Watch President Trump’s victory speech in Iowa below.

WATCH:

Get the NEW Trump St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock T-Shirt today at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...