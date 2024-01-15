SAD! DeSantis Campaign Kicks Out Man in Wheelchair for Wearing Trump Supporting Dilley Meme Team Hat

Spread the love

Just when you thought the DeSantis camp couldn’t get anymore desperate or pathetic, they had yet another hold my beer moment.

A man wearing a Dilley 300 hat, and traveling with the Brenden Dilley of the Dilley Meme Team was kicked out of one of Ron DeSantis’ last events in Iowa.

The Dilley Meme Team and Brenden Dilley single handedly destroyed Ron DeSantis presidential campaign with a barrage of memes and facts, they even pushed out many fake conservatives and fake Trump supporters in the process.

DeSantis, obviously holding a grudge decided he would take out his anger on a Trump supporter wearing a Dilley 300 (Dilley Meme Team) hat at one of his events Sunday night in Iowa. It’s pathetic, but it shows this man is unfit to be President of the United States of America.

Check out the video below, we’re speechless.

Check out the video below which shows that the DeSantis bus parked in the handicap parking area of the building where the event was being held, as well as additional footage of the individual being kicked out. Literally bullying a man in a wheelchair who wasn’t even putting up a fight.

Sean George, founder of BeardVet Coffee caught up with the gentleman who was kicked out, and bought him dinner and drinks! Make sure you visit BeardVet.com and use promo code MATT for a discount on us here at The DC Patriot!

I heard about the treatment this disabled guy received at a @GovRonDeSantis gathering who got kicked out, so I bought him dinner and drinks 👊🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wk6SxS6ZS5 — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) January 15, 2024

