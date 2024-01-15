Former Presidential Candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Endorses Donald J. Trump for President [Video Inside]

THE DC PATRIOT

    Former Presidential Candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Endorses Donald J. Trump for President

    Another big name in the Conservative movement has endorsed Donald J. Trump for President of the United States in 2024.

    North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who many felt had a strong showing in the Republican debates even with a leg injury, has endorsed the 45th President of the United States to be the 47th President.

    President Trump posted the endorsement on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening.

    Check it out below.

    Watch the announcement from the campaign trail in Iowa with President Trump!

