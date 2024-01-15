Former Presidential Candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Endorses Donald J. Trump for President [Video Inside]

Spread the love

Another big name in the Conservative movement has endorsed Donald J. Trump for President of the United States in 2024.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who many felt had a strong showing in the Republican debates even with a leg injury, has endorsed the 45th President of the United States to be the 47th President.

President Trump posted the endorsement on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening.

Check it out below.

Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Use promo code COUCH and Save Big at MyPillow.com

Watch the announcement from the campaign trail in Iowa with President Trump!

NEW FaithNFreedoms.com Logo Hoodie

America needs a 180 degree change in direction from where Joe Biden

has taken us! Donald J. Trump will make America great again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/apjUIm6y0r — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) January 14, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...