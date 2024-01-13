Two 80-Year-Old Ladies Caucusing in Iowa for the First Time Ever for President Trump – Will Put a Smile on Your Face

Spread the love

Two Senior Citizen ladies and lifelong friends are going to the Iowa Caucus for the first time in their life to vote for Donald J. Trump.

Doris Handlos and Monica Petersen from Audubon, IA will be attending the Audubon County Republican Caucus event on Monday, January 15th.



It’s a story that will bring a smile to everyone, and warm your heart. That age isn’t the reason, but drive, will, determination, and heart is.

Doris and Monica are showing you that if they can do it, anyone can. The 2024 elections are pivotal in restoring America to prominence, and solving a plethora of issues plaguing the nation with Joe Biden and the Democrats in full control the last four years.

We have wide open borders with over 300,000 illegals pouring across each month at our nations southern border. Empty shelves and supply chain issues again continue to plague Americans.

Couple that with wars on multiple continents in the Ukraine and Middle East, Kim Jong-Un firing off rockets like Elton John was performing “Little Rocket Man” just for him, and there’s reason for many to want President Trump back in the saddle.

Inflation is at record highs as well, employers are having trouble finding workers, healthcare is still unaffordable, and tens of millions of Americans feel unsafe in a wavering nation.

The woke brigade continues to care more about non-Americans than they do actual Americans. When will it end?

Doris and her late husband with President Trump

If two ladies in their 80’s caucusing for President Trump for the first time doesn’t motivate you to get out and vote for the 45th President of the United States, what will? Do you think America is seriously better off than it was four years ago?

That’s the question to be asking anyone who says they would vote for Joe Biden again. If they tell you America is better than it was four years ago, they’re simply lying and concentrating on feelings, not facts.

What a true testimony it is to see Doris and Monica out fighting for America at their age! We need Americans from 18 to 90 out stumping for President Trump!

