Puppet Carlson Debuts on MAD – Matt After Dark with Matt Couch and David Pollack (The Pollack Show) [VIDEO INSIDE]
MAD – Matt After Dark with hosts Matt Couch and David Pollack (The Pollack Show, Pollack and Couch) took to the airwaves, but tonight wasn’t your normal night of crazy political shenanigans.
You know Tucker Carlson as the journalist who is fearless, who covers the stories that most won’t touch, and who stands up to the tyranny and the authoritarians like those who run Fox News.
But do you know Puppet Carlson? If you don’t, now you do!
Pupper Carlson made his debut on MAD – Matt After Dark on a plethora of platforms, and he did not disappoint. It’s a hilarious spin on Tucker Carlson, and Puppet Carlson’s laugh like Tucker Carlson’s is legendary.
Check it out below.
WATCH:
You can follow Puppet Carlson on X at @PuppetCarlson. Follow David Pollack at @ThePollackShow and follow Matt Couch at @RealMattCouch and Follow at @PollackandCouch