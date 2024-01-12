THE DC PATRIOT

    TERRIBLE! Trump Hating Fox News Cancels Mike Lindell’s My Pillow Agreement and We Want to Know Why!

    Matt Couch Posted on
    In yet another biased and horrific move, Fox News has again canceled our good friend Mike Lindell’s My Pillow company.

    It’s a move that we don’t know why, is it because Mike Lindell is good friends with the front runner President Donald J. Trump?

    Is it because Mike Lindell stood up for election integrity and to secure America’s elections?

    Could it be because Lindell TV just signed former Fox Business top anchor Lou Dobbs this past week?

    This is just typical of Fox News as they move further and further towards the establishment shills and liberal America.

    See the message from Mike Lindell himself below:

    We at The DC Patriot fully support and endorse Mike Lindell and My Pillow. We encourage you all to support Mike Lindell a great American Patriot at MyPillow.com/Couch and use promo code COUCH to Save Big!

