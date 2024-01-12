TERRIBLE! Trump Hating Fox News Cancels Mike Lindell’s My Pillow Agreement and We Want to Know Why!

Spread the love

In yet another biased and horrific move, Fox News has again canceled our good friend Mike Lindell’s My Pillow company.

It’s a move that we don’t know why, is it because Mike Lindell is good friends with the front runner President Donald J. Trump?

Is it because Mike Lindell stood up for election integrity and to secure America’s elections?

Could it be because Lindell TV just signed former Fox Business top anchor Lou Dobbs this past week?

This is just typical of Fox News as they move further and further towards the establishment shills and liberal America.

See the message from Mike Lindell himself below:

WATCH:

My Pillow Canceled by Fox News. Support my good friend Mike Lindell by going to https://t.co/zV0Vi8ZjgY and using promo code COUCH to Save Big!



— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 13, 2024

