JUST IN: Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald J. Trump for President in 2024 (VIDEO INSIDE)

One of the most Conservative Senators in America has just made his decision on who he will endorse for the Presidency in 2024, and it’s none other than Donald John Trump.

Senator Mike Lee took to Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News to make the huge announcement.

I just endorsed Donald Trump.

Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice.

Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans.

I’ll take the mean tweets.

I choose Trump.

