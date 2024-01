Spread the love

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the super talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at Creators.com

In this amazing Cartoon, Hunter Biden is dressed as a clown, as he and his attorney run out of the Congressional hearing room about his own crimes.

In a hilarious cartoon, Hunter exclaims “I thought you said they wouldn’t even notice me” to his attorney.

Check it out below!

