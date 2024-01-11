HORRIFIC! Seven Texas Men Filmed Themselves Gang Raping Two Toddlers in Houston’s Galleria Mall Police Say

Spread the love

Shocking reports have emerged of a horrifying incident at a Texas mall, where a gang of at least seven men is alleged to have sexually abused toddlers in a restroom. The accused, Arthur Hector Fernandez, 29, worked at a kiosk in Houston’s Galleria mall and has been charged with assaulting the toddlers and sharing the appalling videos online.

According to law enforcement, Fernandez was entrusted with the care of two 2-year-old children by their parents, who were friends and fellow workers at the mall. Disturbingly, the FBI initiated an investigation last month after the abuse videos were discovered on a private online forum and brought to the attention of authorities by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, as reported by the Star-Telegraph.

Reportedly, each of the four videos provided to authorities depicts a different assault, occurring in various rooms and locations, including the mall’s bathrooms. As of now, Fernandez is the only individual facing charges in this case, and it remains uncertain whether the others involved in the videos have been identified by law enforcement.

The investigation progressed as police utilized an open-source image repository to search for the child’s face, eventually matching it with social media images shared by one of the mothers. When the child’s mother was shown an edited image from the abusive materials, she recognized a pair of bracelets owned by Fernandez, further implicating him in the case.

FBI agent Torrence White responded to the case by warning parents that predators can often be someone they know intimately. White cautioned, “The perpetrators of these crimes are family members, teachers, and members of the community. Oftentimes folks are looking for the monster in the white van, but often it’s the person you know.”

Arthur Hector Fernandez was taken into custody in December and is currently in federal custody. The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas, is the state’s largest and the seventh largest in the United States, boasting over 400 stores since its opening in 1969.

