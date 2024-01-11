Brenden Dilley: ‘I Have a Plan If You’ll Follow Me and We (President Trump) Will Win’ (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

One of Trump’s greatest allies drops some knowledge and bombs on your Thursday before heading to Iowa to help work phone banks for former President Donald J. Trump.

Brenden Dilley, the General of The Dilley Meme Team put out this short, but spot on video that everyone who wants to save America should watch!

Dilley’s point is that if you start working and volunteering now, you’ll be in rare form and so much better at it when it gets time for the general election, and we’re trying to win Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, etc.

“I want to win in a way that is resounding in a way where the entire planet fucking stops and starts spinning the other direction. Get better and better and better at your craft. Once you’ve refined it and you feel like you’re a master of the phone bank, then you add in three or four family members, and three or four friends and you say ‘Dude, I need you for an hour every week between now and the election. Please one hour per week, this means a lot, I’ll train you how to do it.”

Watch Dilley’s full segment below, everyone needs to follow this. If you want President Trump back in the White House, this is the way!

I have a plan if you'll follow me and we will win.#Trump2024pic.twitter.com/Z0NAq29XfK — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 12, 2024

