Mark Epstein, Brother of Jeffrey Lists the Evidence He Says the Feds Are Covering Up Surrounding Pedophiles Death

Despite being one of the most high-profile prisoners in the United States, the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019, have raised numerous questions and suspicions.

Epstein, a financier awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking underage girls, was discovered lifeless in his cell shortly after 6:30 a.m., having reportedly used an orange bedsheet to hang himself from the cell’s bunk bed. This incident was marked by a series of alarming oversights and anomalies.

Throughout the preceding night, the surveillance cameras in the Secure Housing Unit where Epstein was housed were mysteriously not recording. Prison guards were reportedly asleep, and Epstein was left without a cellmate, despite direct orders from prison psychologists.

Then-Attorney General Bill Barr later characterized the situation as a “perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Within a week, a medical examiner declared Epstein’s death a suicide, effectively closing the case without further investigation. Subsequently, the Department of Justice produced a 128-page report attributing Epstein’s death to staff errors and citing “long-standing operational challenges.”

However, numerous individuals, including Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, have consistently contested the official narrative, demanding more transparency and public access to critical information, including video footage from the cell block.

Mark Epstein voiced his concerns, stating, “I only want to look at facts, but when we consider the facts available, we get more questions.” He expressed frustration over the lack of an investigation beyond the initial ruling of suicide and the absence of crucial records, such as Epstein’s pre-hospital care report and the 911 call.

Notably, two medical examiners, Dr. Kristin Roman and Dr. Michael Baden, who was independently overseeing the procedure on Mark Epstein’s behalf, initially listed the manner of death as “pending,” indicating the need for further investigation. However, a week later, New York Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Samson overruled them, classifying Epstein’s death as suicide, citing “additional evidence” without disclosing the nature of that evidence.

Baden raised significant concerns about Epstein’s autopsy findings, including multiple breaks in Epstein’s throat structure that he considered highly unusual for a suicidal hanging. He emphasized that in his five decades of experience, such injuries were more consistent with homicidal strangulation. Moreover, the absence of a photo capturing the position of Epstein’s body when discovered was a glaring omission, a crucial piece of evidence in determining the cause of death.

Epstein’s cell and the autopsy photos further raised questions, as the ligature marks on his throat indicated an atypical positioning. The Department of Justice’s description of the scene portrayed Epstein as “suspended from the top bunk in a near-seated position, with his buttocks approximately 1 inch to 1 inch and a half off the floor,” suggesting that most of his body weight was on the ligature around his neck.

Additionally, the identity of the noose used in Epstein’s death remains questionable, as the noose presented as evidence did not match the one allegedly ripped or cut from Epstein’s body. It was a whole piece of cloth with no staining or fluids, unlike what would be expected if it had been around Epstein’s neck during his demise.

Photographs of Epstein’s cell showed the presence of a sleep apnea machine with an electrical cord that could have been used for self-infliction, raising further doubts about the suicide narrative. Remarkably, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) who attended the scene were not interviewed, contrary to standard protocol in high-profile cases.

Moreover, despite the obvious signs of death for at least two hours, Epstein was transferred to a hospital, dressed in a hospital gown, and placed on a gurney. Curiously, the 911 call made from the prison and its contents have never been released to the public.

In the lead-up to Epstein’s death, a series of concerning incidents took place. Epstein had reportedly sustained neck injuries in a confrontation with his cellmate, former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione. Epstein initially claimed he had been attacked but later refused to provide further details. In response, the prison psychology department ordered that Epstein have a cellmate at all times and be closely monitored. However, Epstein’s new cellmate, Efrain “Stone” Reyes, was transferred out of the MCC to another facility less than 24 hours before Epstein’s death.

Reyes informed his family that Epstein appeared “depressed” and expressed a desire not to live, fueling suspicions that he may have contemplated suicide. Another inmate corroborated this, stating that Epstein believed the government was attempting to kill him. Yet, video evidence from the night of Epstein’s death remains notably limited, leaving many questions unanswered.

