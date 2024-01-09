HOLY HELL: Liberal Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Joking About Trump Assassination [VIDEO INSIDE]

Spread the love

Mainstream media journalists are showing a shocking lack of sensitivity when it comes to the very real threat of assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump, as revealed by recent remarks captured on a hot mic.

The incident took place as reporters gathered between the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, where the former president was slated to appear before a federal appeals court to address his claims of immunity from prosecution by Biden Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Cameras positioned to capture Trump’s arrival picked up casual banter among several reporters, who made light of the former president arriving in a convertible, reminiscent of the way former President John F. Kennedy was tragically assassinated.

Journalist 1: “You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street.”

Journalist 2: “I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!”

Journalist 1: “Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open?”

Journalist 2: “Yeah, or if it’s a convertible?”

Journalist 1: “Yeah. I wasn’t thinking about that.”

Journalist 2: “Yeah. Like if he just pulls up–”

Journalist 1: “Like JFK?”

Journalist 2: (laughs)

Journalist 1: “Maybe someone, just like they told JFK. You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out!”

While it’s unclear which journalists were making these grim jokes about President Trump’s life, what’s evident is that the prospect of harm to him is never too far from the minds of his political opponents. Back in June, a Democratic congresswoman, in a fit of frustration over Trump’s rising poll numbers, initially uttered that he should be “shot” before swiftly correcting herself to say “stopped.” Shortly thereafter, Tucker Carlson voiced his concerns that it’s only a matter of time before an attempt is made on Trump’s life.

“Graph it out, man. We’re speeding toward assassination obviously, and no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. You know what I mean? Like, they have decided — permanent Washington, both parties — have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have it,” Carlson remarked.

JUST IN — Reporters caught on a hot mic joking about a JFK-style Trump assassination at DC courthouse ahead of his immunity appeal hearing:



"I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!" pic.twitter.com/DSITC7SYIL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 9, 2024

