    Don Lemon Lists 5 Things Blacks Can do to Improve Their Lives in America and the Left is TRIGGERED! #RedPilledLemon

    Eddie Graham Posted on
    One of CNN’s former top hosts is taking to the airwaves, and he has a message for Black America. Lemon lists five things that they can do to fix their situations, and they’re not going to like it. As a matter of fact, neither is the mainstream media and liberals in general.

    Don Lemon on the 5 things Blacks can fix:

    1) Pull up your pants so you don’t look like a prisoner

    2) Don’t use the “n-word”

    3) Respect where you live (e.g. don’t litter)

    4) Finish school and don’t stigmatize “getting an education” and “speaking proper English” as “acting white”

    5) Don’t have unplanned children I hope this is the Don Lemon we see on 𝕏.

    Check out the video below, did Don Lemon just get red pilled?

    WATCH:

