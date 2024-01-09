Don Lemon Lists 5 Things Blacks Can do to Improve Their Lives in America and the Left is TRIGGERED! #RedPilledLemon

Spread the love

One of CNN’s former top hosts is taking to the airwaves, and he has a message for Black America. Lemon lists five things that they can do to fix their situations, and they’re not going to like it. As a matter of fact, neither is the mainstream media and liberals in general.

Don Lemon on the 5 things Blacks can fix:

1) Pull up your pants so you don’t look like a prisoner

2) Don’t use the “n-word”

3) Respect where you live (e.g. don’t litter)

4) Finish school and don’t stigmatize “getting an education” and “speaking proper English” as “acting white”

5) Don’t have unplanned children I hope this is the Don Lemon we see on 𝕏.

Check out the video below, did Don Lemon just get red pilled?

WATCH:

