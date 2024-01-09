Biden Lies Again… “I Started the Civil Rights Movement!” [VIDEO INSIDE]

Spread the love

On Monday, Joe Biden embarked on a trip to South Carolina to deliver a polarizing campaign speech at a predominantly black church, Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

During his address, Biden made a strikingly false claim about his involvement in the civil rights movement, attempting to rewrite history to pander to his audience: “I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement,” he asserted.

This is the same individual who, in 2020, infamously told black radio host Charlamagne Tha God: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!” It’s clear that Biden has a penchant for spinning tall tales to manipulate his image.

But this isn’t the first time Biden has peddled this particular fabrication. He has repeatedly made this claim despite it being thoroughly debunked. In 1987, Biden falsely declared that he had marched in the civil rights movement, a lie that led him to drop out of the presidential race at the time. Eventually, he had to concede that he had indeed lied about participating in the civil rights movement.

Biden’s track record is marred by a history of racially insensitive remarks and actions. He maintained a friendly rapport with segregationist James Eastland, a stark indicator of his questionable attitudes towards racial equality. His infamous 2019 statement that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” exposed his troubling biases.

In another instance, Biden insinuated that black entrepreneurs struggle because they can’t find lawyers or accountants. And in February 2021, he suggested that Blacks and Hispanics living in inner cities lack the intelligence to navigate online resources.

Yet, here we have Joe Biden, a politician with a long history of questionable racial statements and associations, standing in front of a black church congregation, boldly claiming that he “started the civil rights movement.” This disconcerting pattern of deception persists because the mainstream media refuses to hold him accountable.

BIDEN: "I've spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that's where I started a civil rights movement…"



None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/L8GxJW13sC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

