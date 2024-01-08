YIKES! New Filing Alleges an ‘Improper’ Relationship Between Fulton DA Fani Willis and Top Trump Prosecutor

Spread the love

District Attorney Fani Willis has come under fire in a stunning court motion, which alleges that she engaged in an improper romantic relationship and financial benefits with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, all while prosecuting Donald Trump and others. The motion, filed on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, seeks to have the charges against Roman dismissed and calls for the disqualification of Willis, Wade, and the entire DA’s office from further involvement in the case.

The bombshell filing accuses special prosecutor Nathan Wade of using Fulton County funds, channeled through his law firm, to finance extravagant vacations with Willis. Records indicate that Wade, a key figure in the election interference case, has received nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022, with Willis authorizing his compensation.

Willis’ spokesperson, Pallavi Bailey, responded, stating that the DA’s office would address these allegations through appropriate court filings. Meanwhile, Wade has yet to comment on the matter.

The explosive allegations, if proven true, raise serious ethical questions about Willis’ handling of the case. Legal ethics expert Stephen Gillers emphasized the need for a closer examination of Willis’ decision-making, suggesting that if the allegations hold water, Willis was compromised in her investigation and prosecution. This could jeopardize the integrity of the indictment against Trump and the other co-defendants.

The filing asserts that Willis and Wade were romantically involved prior to Wade’s appointment as special prosecutor, with claims of joint travels to Napa Valley and Florida, as well as Caribbean cruises funded by Wade. Although concrete evidence is lacking, the motion cites “sources close to both” as confirming their personal relationship.

Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, mentioned accessing Wade’s divorce file in the Superior Court Clerk’s Office, but this information remains sealed due to a lack of a required court hearing. Merchant intends to request the unsealing of the case file.

The motion suggests that the payments from Fulton County to Wade and his subsequent expenditure on vacations for Willis might constitute honest services fraud or even federal racketeering violations.

Merchant stressed that this motion was not made lightly and highlights the urgency of addressing these issues for the sake of justice, fairness, and public confidence in the case. The motion questions Wade’s appointment, arguing it lacked approval from the Fulton board of commissioners, and raises doubts about his prior experience in prosecuting felony cases.

Wade’s entry into a special prosecutor contract just a day before filing for divorce in Cobb County further adds to the intrigue surrounding his involvement in the case.

