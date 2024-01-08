Late Night TV Shows Targeted Conservatives 81% of the Time in Jokes in 2023, Research Shows

Spread the love

A recent analysis conducted by the Media Research Center reveals a striking pattern of bias in late-night television humor throughout 2023. Unsurprisingly, a whopping 81 percent of political jokes aimed squarely at their targets were directed at conservatives, offering a stark example of the left-leaning comedy landscape.

The diligent watchdog group meticulously examined a grand total of 9,518 political jokes dished out by nightly hosts between January 3 and December 22, exposing the glaring bias present on these shows. The unfortunate truth is that 7,729 of these jokes took aim at “someone or something on the right side of the political spectrum,” sending a clear message about the one-sided nature of late-night humor.

The list of offenders includes household names like ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, which met its cancellation in April.

When we delve deeper into the data, it becomes evident that Jimmy Kimmel’s show led the pack in targeting conservatives. Out of the 2,215 political jokes uttered on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a staggering 1,960 of them took aim at conservatives, accounting for a staggering 88 percent of the total.

And the bias didn’t stop there – Kimmel’s jokes went after 94 right-leaning political figures, while only 37 jokes were lobbed at left-leaning counterparts. To put it in perspective, former President Donald Trump bore the brunt of Kimmel’s jabs a staggering 762 times, while President Biden faced the heat only 164 times. Vice President Harris was on the receiving end just once, while Trump’s three eldest children were hit a whopping 101 times. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, faced the jokes just nine times.

Stephen Colbert’s show was a close second to Kimmel, with 86 percent of 1,655 jokes targeting conservatives, further illustrating the systemic bias within late-night comedy.

Meanwhile, Fallon’s NBC show managed to come in fifth place, with 66 percent of its 1,416 political jokes in 2023 taking shots at conservatives. It’s worth noting that Fallon did display a more balanced approach when it came to individual jokes, with 103 directed at the right, 85 at the left, and 18 at non-partisan figures.

The late James Corden’s show, prior to its cancellation in April, was found to be the least partisan of the bunch, with 54 percent of its political jokes aimed at conservatives. Nevertheless, the overall trend across late-night television remains abundantly clear – a glaring bias against conservatives that needs serious scrutiny.

