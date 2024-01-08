JUST IN: Jeffrey Epstein’s Key Associate Turned Accomplice Now MISSING Following Release of Documents

Spread the love

Nadia Marcinko, a figure closely associated with the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly vanished from her residence in New York’s Upper East Side, as per a recent report from The New York Post.

Also known as Nada Marcinkova, she’s a former commercial pilot and the brains behind Aviloop, an aviation website. Holding three rating certificates, including qualifications to operate various Gulfstream business jets, Marcinko hails from Slovakia and was brought to the United States by Epstein when she was just fifteen years old.

Epstein, who later faced disgrace and legal troubles, had referred to Marcinko as his “sex slave.” She spent years at his side, even accompanying him on his infamous private plane, “The Lolita Express,” which was notorious for ferrying young girls.

It’s unclear whether Marcinko continued to serve as Epstein’s pilot after obtaining her FAA certification as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She has faced allegations of participating in sexual abuse and procuring victims for Epstein, though her legal team vehemently denies these accusations, asserting that she was also a victim.

Court documents reveal that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida identified Marcinkova as a “potential co-conspirator of Epstein” in a non-prosecution agreement tied to his guilty plea. The documents state that she witnessed the recruitment of underage girls for sexual exploitation and, contrary to Epstein’s testimony, was on numerous flights with him.

In 2008, Marcinko was granted immunity from prosecution as part of Epstein’s controversial non-prosecution agreement with Florida authorities. Despite the swirling controversies surrounding her association with Epstein, she remained steadfast in her loyalty, visiting him frequently during his incarceration.

Recent developments indicate that Marcinko has gone missing from her longtime Upper East Side residence, with a neighborhood source confirming her absence over the past three days, coinciding with the release of these court documents.

“I haven’t seen her in three days,” the source revealed to The Post.

Marcinko’s testimony, where she invoked her right against self-incrimination a staggering 42 times, came to light as part of the documents disclosed in a settled defamation case involving Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, another close associate of Epstein who was convicted of sex trafficking.

As of now, the whereabouts of Nadia Marcinko and her response to the unveiled documents remain shrouded in mystery.

Thanks to The Gateway Pundit and The New York Post for contributing to this article.

