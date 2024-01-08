Donald Trump On Pace to Win More Black Votes Than Any Republican in History

Spread the love

Donald Trump is making waves in the run-up to the next presidential election, and the numbers suggest he might secure an unprecedented level of support from Black voters, potentially surpassing any Republican candidate in history.

National and swing state polls reviewed by Bloomberg indicate that the former president and GOP frontrunner commands between 14 percent and 30 percent of the Black vote share as the country gears up for another election year. This is a significant leap from the 8 percent of the Black vote Trump garnered, according to the Pew Research Center’s analysis of the 2020 presidential election, and it marks a historic milestone for the Republican Party.

To put this in perspective, the NAACP estimated that 5 million African Americans voted in the 1960 presidential election when Richard Nixon secured 32 percent of the Black vote. Since then, the Black population has grown from roughly 10.83 percent (equivalent to 19,418,190 people, based on census data analysis) to 13.6 percent of the overall population, which translates to 46,936,733 people.

Although the Black voter turnout has only seen a slight increase in presidential elections, from 58.5 percent of the eligible voting population in 1964 to 58.7 percent in 2020, it’s a significant factor to consider. If Trump manages to secure more than 13 percent of the Black vote, he would achieve the highest proportion since Nixon’s 1960 victory and potentially gain more individual Black votes.

In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden clinched a commanding 92 percent of the Black vote in 2020, leaving Trump with just 8 percent, according to Pew Research Center’s analysis. The overwhelming Black support played a pivotal role in Biden’s victory in crucial swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. For instance, Biden secured a staggering 88 percent of the Black vote in Georgia in 2020, ultimately winning the state by a razor-thin margin of 11,779 votes, or 0.24 percent.

However, 2023 polls indicate a shift in the incumbent president’s support among Black voters. Biden’s favorability among Black voters in seven swing states has slipped by 7 percentage points from October to December 2023, settling at 61 percent, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll. Meanwhile, Trump’s favorability has remained steady during the same period, hovering at around 25 percent.

If Trump can successfully secure the Black vote in these pivotal swing states, it could prove to be a game-changer and potentially tip the scales in his favor come election day.

