    Key Witness Says Trump Not at Any of Epstein Properties in Unsealed Documents Released

    The first batch of documents released in the Epstein client list drop show that former President Donald Trump was no where near Epstein’s properties.

    According to a witness interviewed by the FBI and Department of Justice, Trump was not there.

    Q: Did you ever see Donald Trump at Jeffrey’s home?

    A: No, not that I can remember.

    Q: On his Island?

    A: No, not that I can remember

    Q: In New Mexico?

    A: No, not that I can remember.

    Q: In New York?

    A: No, not that I can remember.

    All right. If you could turn the second page and read through those.

    You can see the screen shot below.

