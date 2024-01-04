Broadway Numbers Tank as High Crime and Illegals Keep Tourists Away from New York City

Spread the love

In the heart of the Big Apple, the entertainment industry is taking a hit, and it’s not just the pandemic’s aftermath to blame. New York City’s crime problem has been steadily growing in recent years, casting a shadow over its once vibrant cultural scene.

It’s no secret that tourists, the lifeblood of the city’s economy, have been feeling increasingly uneasy about venturing into the city. The surge in robberies and assaults has made visitors wary, and as a result, New York City is hemorrhaging revenue.

Some are drawing parallels between the current situation and the grim days of the 1970s, when crime ran rampant and the city was in the throes of decline. For those who recall that era, it’s a disheartening reminder of a time they hoped was long behind them.

Breitbart News Reported the following:

Broadway shows are reportedly taking a financial hit as tourists from the suburbs are increasingly avoiding New York City due to high levels of crime.

New York metro area suburbanites accounted for a mere 14 percent of the overall Broadway ticket sales for the 2022-2023 season — the lowest number on record in the 23 years the Broadway League has tracked such data, according to a New York Post report.

Half of suburbanites who have not returned to Broadway cited “concerns about safety” as a primary reason why they see fewer shows, according to a survey by the marketing and advertising firm Situation Group.

Slightly more than 40 percent of suburbanites reportedly agreed with the statement, “I travel to Manhattan for pleasure less often than I did in 2019.” Assaults in Democrat-controlled New York rose 6 percent and car thefts climbed 15 percent in 2023.

Mayor Eric Adams was elected with a promise to address the city’s crime problem head-on, but many are growing frustrated as they see the situation worsen. The city needs leadership and action, not passive observation.

The unfortunate reality is that New York may have to weather even darker days before any semblance of improvement is on the horizon.

