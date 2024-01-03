Spread the love

Numerous volumes of unsealed records stemming from a legal case associated with the alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were made available to the public on Wednesday. Within these files, one can anticipate the revelation of almost 200 identities, encompassing Epstein’s accusers, influential entrepreneurs, politicians, and potentially others of note.

These documents represent the initial batch to undergo unredacted unveiling, as mandated by a court order issued on December 18. Additional document releases are anticipated as stipulated by the same order.

The Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed. We have the documents



Here are the most important John Does.



We start with Bill Clinton – John Doe #36 – whose deposition was essential to provide info on his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein



Thread. pic.twitter.com/P4bicftJm9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

Nothing goes better on a pillow than a Couch. Use promo code COUCH and Save at MyPillow.com

The DC Patriot is currently in the process of scrutinizing the contents of these documents for further insights.

Testimony from one witness:



Q: "Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?"



A: "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."



👀 pic.twitter.com/bAXCWJ44gn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

This is a developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...