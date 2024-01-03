THE DC PATRIOT

    BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Documents Have Been Unsealed

    Matt Couch
    Numerous volumes of unsealed records stemming from a legal case associated with the alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were made available to the public on Wednesday. Within these files, one can anticipate the revelation of almost 200 identities, encompassing Epstein’s accusers, influential entrepreneurs, politicians, and potentially others of note.

    These documents represent the initial batch to undergo unredacted unveiling, as mandated by a court order issued on December 18. Additional document releases are anticipated as stipulated by the same order.

    The DC Patriot is currently in the process of scrutinizing the contents of these documents for further insights.

    This is a developing story.

