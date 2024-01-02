Michael Cohen Loses Appeal in Lawsuit Against Former President Donald Trump

Spread the love

Michael Cohen’s legal battle against former President Donald Trump has hit a roadblock, as his appeal to resurrect his lawsuit has been dismissed.

Cohen, who once served as Trump’s attorney, had filed a lawsuit against Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and other officials from the Justice Department, alleging violations of his constitutional rights. His claims included accusations that Trump had abused his presidential powers to retaliate against Cohen for promoting a tell-all book.

Cohen’s legal troubles began in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress. While incarcerated, he embarked on writing a tell-all book detailing his experiences with Trump, which later became known as “Disloyal: A Memoir.”

In May 2020, Cohen was released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he found himself back behind bars over a dispute concerning his ability to speak to the media about his forthcoming book.

A lower court judge had previously ruled against Cohen, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now upheld that verdict.

During a recent hearing, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, emphasized that Cohen failed to provide concrete evidence of Trump’s direct involvement in the decision to return him to prison. Habba remarked, “The complaint itself does not have facts that Trump did it. It’s a Michael Cohen assumption.”

Following the appeals court’s decision, Habba released a statement expressing satisfaction with the outcome: “We are very pleased with today’s ruling. Mr. Cohen’s lawsuit was doomed from its inception. We will continue to fight against any frivolous suits aimed at our client.”

Despite the legal setbacks, Cohen’s book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” enjoyed significant success, debuting at the top spot on the Amazon bestseller list upon its release. The legal battle may be over, but the political and personal drama between Michael Cohen and Donald Trump continues to captivate audiences and remains a prominent topic of discussion.

