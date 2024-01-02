THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

    • News

    BREAKING NOW: Epstein Client List Release DELAYED Until AFTER January 22…

    Matt Couch Posted on
    Spread the love

    BREAKING NEWS NOW:

    A Federal Court has delayed the release of the Epstein Files.. We’re sure you are all super stunned by this news.

    The new release date will be AFTER JANUARY 22nd, 2024 according to court docket records in Giuffre v. Maxwell (1:15-cv-07433). “Letter filed by John Doe 107. ENDORSEMENT:

    Doe 107’s request for a 30-DAY EXTENSION IS APPROVED. Doe 107 shall, by January 22, 2024, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit (1) supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and (2) providing detail concerning the hate mail she has received.”

    Nothing goes better on a Couch than a Pillow! Visit MyPillow.com and use promo code COUCH to Save Big!

    These documents purportedly include more than 150 names originating from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who received a 20-year prison sentence last year for sex trafficking and related offenses, aiding Epstein in the sexual exploitation of young girls.

    Recently, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that there is no lawful justification to conceal the identities of over 150 “John and Jane Does” mentioned in these records.

    NEW Don’t Tread on Me Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com

    FULL COURT DOCKET:

    Available at CourtLister.com

    Leave a Reply

    Matt Couch
    Founder & Host of The America First Media Group. Conservative Truth Slinger! The Truth Hurts!
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like

    The DC Patriot

    We’re not your Momma’s news site, in fact we’re not politically correct at all. We bring you the news others are afraid to report on. Leave your feelings at the door.

    %d