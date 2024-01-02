BREAKING NOW: Epstein Client List Release DELAYED Until AFTER January 22…

Spread the love

A Federal Court has delayed the release of the Epstein Files.. We’re sure you are all super stunned by this news.

The new release date will be AFTER JANUARY 22nd, 2024 according to court docket records in Giuffre v. Maxwell (1:15-cv-07433). “Letter filed by John Doe 107. ENDORSEMENT:

Doe 107’s request for a 30-DAY EXTENSION IS APPROVED. Doe 107 shall, by January 22, 2024, submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit (1) supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and (2) providing detail concerning the hate mail she has received.”

These documents purportedly include more than 150 names originating from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who received a 20-year prison sentence last year for sex trafficking and related offenses, aiding Epstein in the sexual exploitation of young girls.

Recently, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that there is no lawful justification to conceal the identities of over 150 “John and Jane Does” mentioned in these records.

