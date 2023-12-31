Suspect Fired ‘Multiple Rounds’ From High-Rise Balcony Near Las Vegas Strip, Police Say

Spread the love

A dramatic incident unfolded as shots rang out from a high-rise balcony near the vibrant Las Vegas Strip, casting a shadow over the city’s preparations for New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department swiftly responded to the alarming situation, confirming that the incident transpired in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue at approximately 5:55 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Deputy Chief Dori Koren of LVMPD revealed that officers, upon arrival, were met with the unsettling sound of gunshots emanating from a high-rise apartment. In a display of tactical prowess, SWAT teams were summoned to the scene, uncovering the apartment associated with the shooting. A meticulous search ensued, although the suspect remained elusive within the premises.

Within the apartment, law enforcement uncovered a handgun along with a cache of ammunition. Moreover, the telltale signs of multiple gunshot impacts adorned both the interior of the unit and the hallway beyond its confines.

A person of interest in the case was swiftly identified as 45-year-old Jon Letzkus. Metro authorities confirmed his apprehension around 10:45 a.m. in close proximity to the scene.

Fortunately, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes this incident to be an isolated occurrence, affirming that there is “no further public safety threat” looming over the city.

While the investigation unfolded, Harmon Avenue experienced temporary closure, spanning from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane. However, it has since been reopened to the public.

Deputy Chief Koren took a moment to address the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration, asserting, “Leading up to tonight’s New Year’s Eve event, I just want to reassure everyone that we have various good plans to keep everyone safe — as we’ve done year in and year out. But our officers are always prepared, and we ask our community to continue reporting any suspicious behavior.” Safety remains paramount as Las Vegas readies itself to welcome the new year with open arms.

Check out the press conference from Las Vegas PD today.

