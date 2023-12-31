Green Day Takes Shot at Donald Trump, MAGA on Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Show

Spread the love

Billie Joe Armstrong has set social media abuzz as the world ushers in 2024, thanks to the Green Day frontman’s apparent jab at the MAGA movement during his performance on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Amidst their rendition of the band’s iconic track, “American Idiot,” Armstrong seemingly dropped the line, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

The online community swiftly took notice.

“Did Green Day just tweak a lyric?” one user questioned. “I’m not onboard with the MAGA agenda!”

“Even Green Day thinks MAGA are American Idiots,” chimed in another.

“Green Day just stirred the pot on MAGA on LIVE TV. LMFAO!” laughed another observer.

“Who had Green Day calling out the MAGA agenda on their bingo card to end the year?” quipped someone else.

“Green Day wins 2023 with that ‘MAGA agenda’ line!” celebrated yet another.

“Green Day have taken a swipe at Donald Trump by changing their lyrics to hit-song American Idiot,” recounted a different individual. “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

For the most part, the posts appear to reflect a negative response to the legendary band’s dig. It’s evident that not everyone appreciated the commentary, and more dissenting voices are likely to emerge.

“The Green Day performance in New York is a disaster,” lamented one detractor. “So much hatred toward the group of people (MAGA) who simply wanna better the United States by reinstating something by the name of…. LAW AND ORDER.”

“Fuck Green Day!” exclaimed another critic. “We want MAGA!!!!! (Green Day) you suck!”

F…k Green Day! WE want to MAGA!!!! @GreenDay you suck! — Deborah ULTRA MAGA – RTR🐘 President Trump Won! (@debamoore62) January 1, 2024

Watch the video below:

Green Day: "I'm not a part of the MAGA Agenda"

Swapped lyrics in "American Idiot" from "redneck agenda" in Times Square performance on New Years Evepic.twitter.com/7GagjCk7ux — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 1, 2024

