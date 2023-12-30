Donald Trump’s Christmas Message Puts the Bidens’ to Shame “May God bless you all, and may the year 2024 emerge as the most splendid chapter in all our lives!” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

Former President Donald Trump extended warm Christmas wishes to the nation on Sunday, sharing his holiday message via the Truth Social platform.

“Melania and I,” Trump expressed, “would like to convey our heartfelt wishes for a joyful and splendid Christmas season.

“At this sacred juncture, Christians worldwide unite in gratitude, commemorating the momentous event over two millennia ago when God sent His only Son to Earth as the Savior of all humanity. The birth of Jesus Christ represents the true miracle that defines the essence of our Christmas celebration.

“He stands as the ultimate wellspring of our joy, hope, and the profound sense of serenity that envelops us as we gather with cherished family and loved ones.

“This season holds an unparalleled significance, a sentiment that underscores our unwavering commitment to utter the cherished phrase: Merry Christmas.

“As we embrace this festive period, we offer our prayers of thanksgiving for the multitude of blessings bestowed upon us by God. Our thoughts and petitions extend to the safety of our brave servicemen and women, both at home and abroad. We humbly beseech the Almighty to lead and fortify us as we embark on the pivotal journey that awaits in the upcoming year.

“With His divine guidance, we aspire to steer our great nation toward a future where America shines as safer, stronger, greater, and more prosperous than ever before. Once again, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joy-filled Christmas. May God bless you all, and may the year 2024 emerge as the most splendid chapter in all our lives!”

