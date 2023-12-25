The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘Keep Looking Up… That’s the Secret of Life – Snoopy”
Our Christmas Day Cartoon of the Day at The DC Patriot comes to us from the talented cartoonist Goodwyn over at Creators.com
The cartoon features Charlie Brown and Snoopy on top of the infamous red doghouse staring at the stars.
They are staring at the Christmas Star, to which Snoopy says “Keep Looking Up… That’s the Secret of Life.”
Check out this powerful cartoon below:
Thank you to all of you who have supported The DC Patriot over the years. We love you all!