BOMBSHELL: Tucker Carlson Releases Interview with Julian Assange (Trailer Inside) #SethRich?

Tucker Carlson has released his long awaited interview with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Tucker insinuates what we already know, that our own Matt Couch and his team lead the charge investigations wise.

Former DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration Seth Rich was in fact the leaker.

Matt and his team of investigators, including Private Investigator Bill Pierce, Lawyers Eden Quainton and Ty Clevenger, multiple private investigators, former NYPD Homicide Detective Frank Whalen, multiple military intelligence officers and former federal agents, including several D.C. Metro Police officers who felt the investigation was not up to par. They put out scoop after scoop in the Seth Rich murder investigation. Yet the influencers and folks in the conservative media kept silent. Letting Matt get crucified, sued into the Stone Age, family threatened, and life in ruins.

The team however kept going, and continues to today. They were not going to be silenced.

Matt’s team uncovered the fact that former DNC head Donna Brazile and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser were at the hospital the night Seth Rich was murdered, and arrived within minutes. Yet according to the mainstream media and the Democrats, he was but a low level staffer.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Seth Rich according to our investigations was a Bernie Bro, found out that they were rigging the primaries against Bernie Sanders, and some of the information leaked, lead to former DNC head Debbie Wasserman Schultz having to resign in shame.

You see, they were sending Hillary’s supporters to actual polling areas, and Bernie’s supporters got emails to addresses where no voting was happening that day, what a dirty trick.

Hillary’s team had also taken control of the DNC, it was part of her requirements and demands to be the Democrat front runner, they were in full control.

The DNC fraud lawsuit lead by Harvard attorney and prominent liberal Jared Beck saw the case argued before multiple federal courts. The DNC attorneys literally stood in front of the court, judge, and others and stated “If we want to sit in the back with a bourbon and pick our nominee, it’s our right do do so” just like the old days. The fix was in, and Assange had the goods that could bring the entire house of cards down.

Our team at The DC Patriot has been on this investigation since early 2017, no one had the courage to cover it. Search our website, type in Seth Rich, and you’ll see that we have dozens of articles and investigative reports on this matter. We’re not done, we still investigate to this day. Our great friends and lawyers Ty Clevenger and Eden Quainton are still on the case as well, representing Matt and others, and pushing for the truth in federal court.

Our mission pushes on, the truth should not be suppressed. Yet every time you get close to the truth, they try to ruin those asking the questions. This story is not over, far from it actually. Thank You Tucker Carlson for asking these questions, we look forward to seeing you join our fight.

Watch the Tucker Carlson Network trailer for his interview with Julian Assange below. We’ll also include some links to past Seth Rich articles at the end of this article, as well as on our social media feeds.

WATCH:

TC Shorts: Julian Assange pic.twitter.com/usckyGH9B2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 22, 2023

