Spread the love

The New York State Assembly’s Rest Stop Restaurant Act has sparked controversy, with its potential impact on Chick-fil-A, a renowned fast-food chain known for its Sunday closures.

The bill argues that Chick-fil-A’s practice of being closed on Sundays constitutes a “disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers.”

The bill states, in part, “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

Nothing goes better on a pillow than a Couch, use promo code COUCH and Save at MyPillow.com

Notably, the legislation does not provide religious exemptions, except for “temporary concessions such as farmers markets or local vendors.”

Assemblyman Tony Simone, one of the bill’s sponsors, expressed his viewpoint, stating, “You know, we get hungry when we’re traveling. We may not like our brother-in-law or sister-in-law’s cooking and wanna get a snack on Christmas Eve.” He emphasized that finding Chick-fil-A restaurants closed on the thruway is not in the best interest of the public.

Simone further stressed that “the Thruways are meant to serve New York travelers first” and labeled it “ridiculous” that a food provider could remain closed on Sundays, a day that sees significant travel activity.

Save $200 on a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply at PrepareWithMatt.com

Chick-fil-A, known for its conservative values and religious beliefs, has not yet commented on this legislation.

The fast-food chain has been a frequent target of criticism from liberals due to its support for conservative organizations and its founder’s religious convictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...