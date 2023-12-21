Social Media Platform X (Formerly Twitter) Down Globally for Users

Spread the love

Leading social media platforms X and X Pro experienced widespread outages on Thursday, as reported by Downdetector.com.

X, formerly recognized as Twitter, left users unable to access posts on the platform, displaying a message that read “Welcome to X!”

Simultaneously, users of X Pro, previously known as TweetDeck, faced loading problems, greeted by a message that indicated, “Waiting for posts.”

Downdetector data revealed that over 47,000 users in the United States encountered difficulties accessing these platforms, underscoring the extent of the disruption.

Downdetector, which compiles outage information from various sources, including user reports, closely monitored the situation.

X Spaces, where users communicate in large gatherings like an old school call in radio program was somehow still operational.

