    Amazing Scene as Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized and Says “Total Surrender and Dedication to Jesus is the Greatest Day of My Life” (VIDEO INSIDE)

    An amazing scene unfolding as legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan has committed his life to Jesus Christ, and gotten baptized.

    Hogan broke the news via X(formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

    The two time WWE Hall of Famer shared the video of his baptism as well as several photos of his family getting baptized. What an amazing moment, and glory to Christ on this day.

    Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!

    Check out the video below!

    WATCH:

    Matt Couch
    Founder & Host of The America First Media Group. Conservative Truth Slinger! The Truth Hurts!
