Trump Hammers Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’ DeSantis and Ted Cruz in Latest Post on Truth Social

President Trump took to his Truth Social Platform late Monday night to hammer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz.

As many of you may have seen, DeSantis influencers have been lashing out at Trump supporters and the former President like petulant toddlers who realize their time of chaos and disorder is coming to end on social media.

The Ron DeSanctimonious “team” of misfits and grifters has largely quit his campaign to go on to greener pastures. It has been a terrible experience for them as they have watched their candidate fall violently from the sky like a wounded bird. Jeff Roe, his “chief strategist” and head of his PAC, “Always Back Down,” after having done major surgery on Ron’s wallet, couldn’t get out of town fast enough.

Now Jeff can spend full time in Texas working with Ted Cruz, formerly known as Lyin’ Ted, who is working hard to get back the magic they had together in 2016!

