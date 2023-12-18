Tucker Carlson WRECKS DeSantis Influencers in Interview with Tim Pool [VIDEO INSIDE]
In an interview with Tim Pool, founder of The Tucker Carlson Network and X’s biggest show, Tucker Carlson unloaded on Ron DeSantis and his followers.
DeSantis has a group of rabid influencers who are attacking anyone and anything that speaks positively of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump.
The problem is, they don’t do it with any substance or facts, just personal insults that would make your junior high bully blush.
Tucker Carlson unloaded on these clowns in a way that only Tucker could.
“The people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Watch the full segment below.
WATCH: