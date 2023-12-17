Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Says She’s Working Hard with Authorities to Stop White Supremacy and Threats

Spread the love

In yet another insane video from another Democrat lunatic in charge of a major city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says that White Supremacists are now a major threat to her city. It’s absolutely ludicrous.

The radical left is out of control trying to label and characterize those they do not agree with politically. This kind of rhetoric in America must be challenged.

They’re not worried about Transgender shooters who are committing mass shootings all across America, but they’re worried about White Supremacists that somehow don’t exist in the technology age.

Use Promo Code ‘COUCH’ and Save Big at MyPillow.com

Not one video of groups of White people beating up minorities, but you can find THOUSANDS of videos of black people beating up Whites and Asians all across America. Why is that?

Check out Wu’s insane comments and video below:

“There is constant communication about the impending actions of any known groups, we continue to monitor the situation and to work closely with community members, most of all we want to insure that community members are empowered in communicating anything that you may see, hear, or read about on social media to please air on the side of reaching out to local public safety officials so that we can have the most information at hand.

And we will continue to work in partnership with community members as we strategize and plan and coordinate to respond to not one off incidents but this growing rise in and trend in White Supremacy and hate.”

WATCH:

What a lying POS.. Everything the Democrats are doing right now, it started in the early 1930s in a little place called Germany.. this is how you stop the people from having a voice, you deem them an enemy and label them, then you target them with agenciespic.twitter.com/vhQ6PvjlFt — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 17, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...