WATCH: Trump Walks Into UFC 296 PPV in Las Vegas to Roaring Ovation Alongside Dana White and Kid Rock

Spread the love

In Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, a familiar face made an appearance during UFC 296. None other than former President Donald Trump himself was in attendance, there to support his friend Colby Covington, who headlined the event.

As the former President was escorted to his seat by Secret Service agents, the arena erupted with cheers, and chants of “USA, USA, USA” filled the air to the tune of Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass.’

Trump has been no stranger to UFC events, with a long history of attending shows over the years. In fact, back in 2001, he hosted UFC 31 at the Trump Taj Mahal, displaying his early interest and support for the sport.

Nothing Goes Better On A Pillow Than a Couch – Use Promo Code ‘COUCH’ at and Save MyPillow.com

His friendship with UFC president Dana White has remained steadfast, and White has been an outspoken advocate for Trump. He even spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where he expressed his deep gratitude for the former President’s support.

In a conversation with Tucker Carlson, White shared, “This guy has been so good to me it’s unexplainable. He’s been a very good friend to me since the day I met him. When we bought this company, it had such a bad stigma attached to it, and the sport that we couldn’t even get into venues; they didn’t want us.”

Visit PREPAREWITHMATT.COM and Save $200 on a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply Today!

White continued, “Donald Trump saw that this thing could possibly be big, plus he’s a sports guy who loves sports, and he offered us to come do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal at Atlantic City. He cut us a very fair deal and we went down there and did two events with him where he showed up for the first fight and stayed until the last fight.”

Back then, the Trump brand was soaring while the UFC brand faced challenges, but Trump extended his hand in support. White recalled, “Imagine back then; Trump brand is way up, UFC brand is way down, but he took us in and he was great. Everything that ever happened to me in my career after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump; whether it was a letter or one time we were on the cover of the New York Times.”

White added, “He said, ‘I always knew you were going to do it, Dana, congratulations.’ And he sent me the paper. He sent me a pen one time congratulating me. He’s always sending something to say congratulations; a guy who is genuinely happy for your success.”

WATCH:

Are you 0% Liberal? So Are We, Get the Hoodie Today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...