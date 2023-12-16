Law Firm Announces They Will No Longer Recruit From Harvard After President’s Antisemitic Remarks

Spread the love

Harvard University’s troubles persist as a prominent law firm takes a stance against the institution. The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy involving Harvard President Claudine Gay, who faced criticism for her failure to unequivocally denounce students on campus advocating for disturbing actions against Jews.

Moreover, Gay’s reputation has taken a hit as she has been embroiled in allegations of plagiarism. Despite these serious issues, Harvard University remains steadfast in its support of her. The cumulative impact of these scandals has been nothing short of astonishing, tarnishing the school’s once-esteemed reputation.

FOX News reports:

A law firm will cease on-campus recruiting of Harvard Law students due to the university president’s recent congressional testimony, telling Fox News Digital the move will be in place until there is a “sea change” on campus.

Edelson PC law firm founder Jay Edelson penned a letter to Harvard Law’s director of recruitment and operations saying that the firm will not be participating in the university’s upcoming Spring Interview Program. The Spring Interview Program, which begins Jan. 29, facilitates opportunities for employers to interview prospective students on campus.

The firm added that it will also skip a larger on-campus interviewing event in August, according to Reuters. Edelson told Reuters in an interview that the event is where major law firms often hire many of their summer associates.

Edelson sent a statement to Fox News Digital about the decision, saying the move came because of how Harvard and its president Claudine Gay handled the aftermath of her disastrous testimony before Congress on antisemitism at the school.

Harvard University’s top brass backed the embattled president following intense backlash towards her comments about antisemitism and accusations of plagiarism.

We have made the decision to stop our on-campus recruiting at @Harvard_Law following Dr. Gay's congressional testimony. An article, which links to our letter, follows.https://t.co/US1XrPvo9P — Jay Edelson (@jayedelson) December 14, 2023

