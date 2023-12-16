Jenna Ellis Says Christian Nationalists Are the New BLM/Antifa on X/Twitter

Spread the love

In a stunning and blasphemous statement Jenna Ellis says that Conservative Christian Nationalists are now the new Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Yes, she really said that.

In a stunning statement on Elon Musk’s X Platform, Ellis said the following:

Use Promo Code ‘COUCH’ and Save BIG at MyPillow.com today!

The Christian Nationalist crowd is the new BLM. Both cheer tearing down statues and destroying property they don’t like in the name of their cause. Both are wrong.

The Christian Nationalist crowd is the new BLM.



Both cheer tearing down statues and destroying property they don’t like in the name of their cause.



Both are wrong. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 16, 2023

Ellis who has turned on former President Donald Trump after cutting a plea deal in Georgia has been pushing a DeSantis presidency, even though DeSantis trails Trump by nearly 50 points in every national poll.

What are your thoughts, do you agree with her?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...