Republicans Leading Charge to Defund Harvard University After Antisemitic University President’s Congressional Testimony

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, along with fellow GOP members, is now leading the charge to call for Harvard University to face consequences for its actions, and it’s high time they take action.
Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, has been exposed as a plagiarist, and she has demonstrated a clear reluctance to defend the rights of Jewish students at the institution.
It’s only right for Republicans to present Harvard with a straightforward ultimatum. They can either retain Claudine Gay or continue to receive federal funds, but they can’t have it both ways.
Stefanik’s unwavering commitment to holding Harvard accountable is evident through her vocal criticisms on social media platforms like Twitter:
“If we aim to put an end to the ongoing madness at our colleges and universities, cutting off the financial lifeline is an essential first step. Hit them where it hurts the most.”
Breitbart News reports:
Republicans including Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are calling for Harvard to be stripped of billions of dollars in federal funding and tax breaks over the Ivy League institution’s “antisemitism shame.” Stefanik explains, “We must defund the rot in America’s higher education.”
Harvard, which benefits from hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, as well as sweeping tax breaks — which have helped to make the school the world’s richest academic institution — is now being investigated by the Department of Education over whether it has violated the civil rights of its Jewish students.
Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the New York Post, “We must defund the rot in America’s higher education.”
“It is unacceptable and un-American that any taxpayer dollars are going to universities propping up their promulgation of antisemitism by supporting professors, students and staff many who have openly called for the genocide of Jews,” Stefanik said.
“We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that schools that protect and encourage antisemitism are cut off from any and all federal funds,” the congresswoman added.