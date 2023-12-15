DISGUSTING: Democrat Senate Staffer Caught Having Graphic Gay Sex with Older ‘Bear’ Partner in Capitol Office Building (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Spread the love

A Democratic Senator finds himself in a deeply troubling situation as one of his staffers becomes embroiled in a highly inappropriate and explicit incident within the halls of Congress.

The shocking revelation came to light via The Spectator, which reported on a young male staffer working for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin. This staffer was allegedly involved in multiple graphic sex acts with his older boyfriend, all taking place in the confines of the Hart Senate Office Building.

The Spectator managed to access the staffer’s explicit online account, where he had shamelessly shared X-rated pornography for the world to see.

Use Promo Code ‘COUCH’ and save BIG at MyPillow!

Here is the report from the Spectator:

The so-called hallowed Halls of Congress play host to a plethora of indecent acts every day — but one staffer for Senator Ben Cardin is taking it to new levels.

The public Twitter account of the audacious young “twink” is comprised almost solely of him in flagrante delicto with his older “bear” partner. The images and videos are explicit — and conspicuously and deliberately contain the staffer’s face.

One pic in particular, shared privately with Cockburn, raised his eyebrow, as it was taken in what certainly appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building, where his boss’s office is located.

Save $200 off a 3-Month Food Supply at PREPAREWITHMATT.COM

While The Spectator refrained from displaying the explicit images, The Daily Caller was able to procure video footage that left little to the imagination, showcasing the two men engaged in explicit activities.

In the obtained footage, the staffer is depicted engaging in unprotected intercourse while in an unmistakable Senate setting. The room is identified as Senate Room Hart 216, also known as The Judiciary Room, where Senators conduct hearings.

The Daily Caller further disclosed that the entire video had been circulated within a private group dedicated to gay men in politics.

New 1776 Original 13 Colonies Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Though one name has been circulating online, The Gateway Pundit is currently working to verify this information. Updates will be provided once this information is confirmed.

This situation serves as a stark reminder that taxpayers’ dollars have inadvertently funded these disgraceful actions, raising concerns about accountability within the Senate.

*****GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING****** Watch at your own risk..

🚨🚨🚨SCOOP:



I can exclusively confirm that the Senator whose staffer was caught filming a gay sex tape in the Senate Hearing room is Democrat Senator Ben Cardin. @SenatorCardin https://t.co/rGIAIGKmm6 pic.twitter.com/YieY9e5G59 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2023

Thank to our friends at TheGatewayPundit.com for contributing to this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related