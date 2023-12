Spread the love

A hilarious scene as ESPN flagship announcer for College Gameday and College Football Kirk Herbstreit shared a video of an Elvis Impersonator showing up for the production meeting Thursday morning for ESPN’s televised Raiders game in Las Vegas.

The impersonator was quite impressive, dropping a few Elvis hits, and the dog looks more impressed than the crew that Elvis has entered the building.

Check this out below, it’ll brighten your Thursday heading into the weekend.

WATCH:

USE PROMO CODE ‘COUCH’ AND SAVE BIG AT MYPILLOW.COM

This is great!

We’re in Las Vegas for tonight’s @Raiders game and in our @NFLonPrime production meeting this morning our crew surprised us with an Elvis impersonator.

Ben enjoyed his visit! pic.twitter.com/g2ziPJYZiJ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 14, 2023

Save $200 off a 3-Month Food Supply at PREPAREWITHMATT.COM Powered by My Patriot Supply

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related