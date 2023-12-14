Trump’s Lead Soars to 10 Points Over Biden in Latest Polling Numbers

Spread the love

In a head-to-head rematch, President Trump currently commands the support of 48 percent of likely voters, while Joe Biden struggles with a mere 38 percent backing.

Adding Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the equation doesn’t alter the outcome, as Trump still prevails with 40 percent support, leaving Biden in the dust at 32 percent, and Kennedy at 16 percent. Notably, Kennedy has made significant gains, surging by four points since the previous month when he held 12 percent support.

Election 2024: Trump Opens 10-Point Lead



Former President Donald Trump now has a double-digit lead for 2024, as support for re-electing President Joe Biden has faded in the past month.



More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/MzcXexbKLN pic.twitter.com/2bvG6JINfy — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 14, 2023

This poll carries significant weight for two compelling reasons…

Firstly, just one month ago, in November, this same pollster had Trump trailing Hunter’s Dad by four points: 42 percent for Trump, 46 percent for Biden.

Secondly, Rasmussen has recently been a rare source of favorable polling data for Joe Biden. In their daily approval rating tracking, Biden consistently fares better with Rasmussen than with other polling firms. This irony is compounded by the fact that Democrats and the corporate media have spent years attacking Rasmussen for an alleged “right-wing polling bias.”

The poll internals reveal concerning findings for Slow Joe.

In a two-way contest…

Trump captures 28 percent of the black vote, while Biden manages only 50 percent, with 15 percent remaining uncertain. Biden would need at least 85 percent of the black vote to secure victory.

Here’s a startling statistic…

A mere 38 percent of those aged 18-39 lend their support to Biden, whereas Trump secures 41 percent of this demographic. This marks a stark contrast to 2020 when Biden enjoyed overwhelming support among young voters. It’s worth noting that this poll isn’t the only one showing Joe Biden struggling with younger Americans.

Rasmussen’s national 2024 poll, showing Trump leading by ten points in a two-way race and by eight points in a three-way contest with Kennedy (a reference to the Kennedy family’s political legacy), could be ahead of the curve or possibly an outlier, albeit a slight one.

The aggregation of polls at Real Clear Politics (RCP) presents encouraging data, with Trump outperforming Biden in 11 out of the 13 latest polls (at the time of writing, Rasmussen data has not been included). On average, Trump leads by 2.3 points nationally, with three polls showing him ahead by four points and two polls reporting a six-point lead.

This is significant news for Trump, considering that many of these polling entities have exhibited bias against him and have skewed their results in favor of Biden. It’s also worth noting that during the entire 2020 campaign, Trump never managed to surpass Biden in the RCP national poll average; in fact, he never came closer than four points behind.

A similar trend is visible in swing state polling. According to the RCP poll averages, Trump holds a lead of +4.8 points in Michigan, +1.4 points in Pennsylvania, +5.2 points in Georgia, is tied in Wisconsin, and enjoys a +4 point lead in Nevada and a +4.8 point lead in Arizona. Remarkably, these are states Trump allegedly lost in 2020, and they were states where the polls in 2020 consistently showed him trailing or in a tight race.

While we should maintain a degree of skepticism when it comes to polls, examining overall averages and trends in individual polls is instructive. Consequently, it is evident that if a fair election were held today, Biden would face a loss, and Trump would triumph.

Nonetheless, we should acknowledge that there is a long road ahead, and Trump’s current advantage is partly due to his absence from the media spotlight. This situation is unlikely to persist, and we can anticipate numerous news cycles and media maneuvers in the coming days.

