Speaker Johnson in Hot Water With Conservatives After He Emerges From His Office with Former Speaker Paul Ryan

Speaker Johnson finds himself in hot water following the emergence of a controversial photo featuring him alongside former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The image, captured and shared by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, shows the two political figures exiting the Speaker’s suite at the Capitol, igniting a firestorm of controversy. The outrage stems in part from Ryan’s recent public statements criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Man, this got so disappointing so fast. https://t.co/O1cOiVKVIP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 13, 2023

During his tenure as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, Paul Ryan, often seen as a proponent of FOX News’ cancel culture, didn’t mince words when he labeled former President Donald Trump as an “authoritarian narcissist.” He went on to laud Trump critics Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for their actions.

In Ryan’s own words, “Look, Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that. He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment… He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he’s been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he’s the culture warrior.”

WTAF?? Why is Ryan there? This is very alarming. https://t.co/8RIpOIkPcP — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 14, 2023

“And so I think Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and, you know, paid for it. Paid for it with their careers. But I think, again, back to my earlier point, I don’t think he is really very good at these jobs unless you’re willing to lose these jobs.”

The appearance of this photo, coinciding with Ryan’s divisive remarks, has triggered a wave of backlash from both staunch supporters and fringe elements within the GOP. Many vocal segments on social media have accused Speaker Johnson of political betrayal and heresy for associating with Ryan, who is perceived as out of touch with the party’s current trajectory. Critics are fanning the flames, casting doubt on Speaker Johnson’s commitment to the party’s core values and agenda.

.@SpeakerJohnson has been acting a bit strange lately! An old mentor once told me, if something doesn't seem right, lift up the carpet, theres probably a mouse under there — well, we found a rat! #TheGreatAmericaShow https://t.co/VUuANbNatG — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 14, 2023

It’s worth noting that the photograph was taken just a day prior to the House’s passage of the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a vote of 310-118, following Senate approval, thus propelling the bill to President Biden’s desk. Speaker Johnson was among the lawmakers who voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

I hate to be the guy that says "I told you so.." but I literally said this would happen… No one listens… the SWAMP is utter garbage.. pic.twitter.com/MCW8GD5z6p — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 15, 2023

