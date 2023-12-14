New York Trump Judge Evacuated from Building After Testimony Wednesday

Spread the love

In an astonishing turn of events at the Lower Manhattan courthouse, the very location where former President Donald Trump has been facing a civil fraud trial over the past ten weeks, chaos erupted on Wednesday afternoon. The courtroom was evacuated after an individual ignited papers and unleashed multiple fire extinguishers on the same floor, mere hours after the trial proceedings had concluded. The presiding judge in this high-profile lawsuit, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, found himself in the midst of the tumult as he heard the commotion from his robing room.

Justice Engoron, without knowledge of any specific personal threat, was safely escorted from the courthouse amidst the turmoil that unfolded. It was later revealed that an unidentified individual, who had no affiliation with the courthouse, had initiated the disturbance by setting a small fire with a firework and then discharging two or more fire extinguishers. This individual was promptly apprehended and detained by law enforcement.

Authorities from both the fire department and the police responded swiftly to address the incident. The judge, along with courthouse staff, were eventually allowed to return to the fourth floor around 5 p.m. to retrieve their personal belongings, but they were advised to wear masks due to potential chemical contamination from the fire extinguishers. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the motives behind the individual’s actions remain unclear.

Four hours after testimony concluded in the Trump civil fraud trial in New York, it appears some joker pulled, and used, a fire extinguisher on the same floor of the courthouse. Two court officials told me that the prankster was quickly taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/A9Sl1ztHBx — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) December 13, 2023

The New York City Fire Department reported that 17 people suffered minor injuries in connection with the incident, mainly due to exposure to irritants from the fire extinguishers. Two of those injured, including a sergeant and a court officer, were transported to New York Downtown Hospital for observation but have since been released. The remaining 15 individuals, predominantly court officers, declined medical attention at the scene.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie: New Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party 1988 Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

It is worth noting that, according to sources, the incident does not appear to be linked to the ongoing civil fraud trial or any of its participants. The Office of Court Administration is actively investigating the situation. Preliminary information suggests that around 4:15 p.m., an individual discharged a fire extinguisher on the fourth floor of 60 Centre Street to extinguish a fire that they had set to papers. The incident triggered the evacuation of three courthouse floors. The individual responsible for these actions is currently in custody.

The FDNY became aware of the situation following a report of a suspicious odor, which ultimately led to the discharge of the fire extinguisher and the release of fumes. Details regarding the identity of the individual responsible and potential charges are yet to be disclosed. Amidst the chaos, attorney Marcy Katz of Pryor Cashman LLP, who was present on the third floor during the incident, described hearing screams and smelling smoke before being instructed by a court officer to evacuate the building.

New Artisan Cross Hand Crafted Necklace available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related