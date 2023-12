Spread the love

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Todd Showalter over at StudioTodd.com

In the following cartoon it absolutely nails the ridiculous nonsense of the Biden Regime.

Todd nails it when he has Biden on a Televisions screen saying “Inflation can’t be fixed overnight!” with a man in his lazyboy responding with “Your election was!”

Check it out below.

